Stephens Inc. AR Has $31.17 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $149.83. 46,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $264.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

