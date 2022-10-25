Stephens Inc. AR Has $36.86 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $36,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.52. 106,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,874,509. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $247.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

