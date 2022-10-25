Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,668 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $47,129,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.3% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 5,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

QCOM stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.25. 111,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,119,227. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

