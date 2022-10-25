Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.10. 54,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,152,640. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.16 and a 200 day moving average of $365.46.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

