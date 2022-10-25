Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,036 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $31.52. 298,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,656,844. The company has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

