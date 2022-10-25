Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,614 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.50 and its 200 day moving average is $193.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

