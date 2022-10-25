Stephens Inc. AR Sells 9,853 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $72,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after acquiring an additional 873,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,822,000 after acquiring an additional 161,764 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 204,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after acquiring an additional 154,003 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

