Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,023,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,092 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $41,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 28.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 35.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 22.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 70.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Cactus Trading Up 0.9 %

WHD stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cactus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.