Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,497 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $48,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,809. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.12.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

