Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,614,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.43% of Leslie’s worth $39,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 103,178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 109,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,272,000.

Leslie's Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,109. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leslie's Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

See Also

