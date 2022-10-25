Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,698 shares during the period. Wingstop accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.81% of Wingstop worth $62,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 13.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 32.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 32.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.29.

Wingstop Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ WING traded up $5.58 on Tuesday, reaching $133.63. 7,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,237. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.54. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 56.72%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

