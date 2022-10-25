Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 79,050 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.01% of Revolve Group worth $38,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 116.8% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $10,502,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Revolve Group to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,406. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

