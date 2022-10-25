Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for about 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $57,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in ResMed by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.59. 4,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,755. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $275.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day moving average of $219.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

