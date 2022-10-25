Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,217 shares during the period. PRA Group comprises about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 4.48% of PRA Group worth $64,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in PRA Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PRA Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter worth $133,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

PRA Group stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,686. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

