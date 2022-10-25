Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 431,768 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,768 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of DexCom worth $42,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 256.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 35,723 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 997.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 43,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 39,882 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 296.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 332.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $100.57. 16,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

