Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.82% of Axon Enterprise worth $53,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $137.19. 3,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,473. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.58.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

