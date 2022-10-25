Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.28% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $52,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 233.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 30,004 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 75.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.64. 33,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,745. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.54.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

