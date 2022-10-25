Stephens Lowers Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target to $87.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

DORM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $5.70 on Tuesday, hitting $75.33. 2,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $79.64 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 227,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

