Stephens Trims Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price to $58.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Stephens from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 91,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,211. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,663,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,356,000 after purchasing an additional 596,753 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 476,457 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 429,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

