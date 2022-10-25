Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $330,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 67,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 221.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $59.34. 117,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.05%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

