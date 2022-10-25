Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $373,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,547 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. 194,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,206,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.