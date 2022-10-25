Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000. First Trust Natural Gas ETF comprises about 4.9% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 0.62% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCG traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,549. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.