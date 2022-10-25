Stifel Financial (SF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SF opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $807,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $794,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $662,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $550,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

