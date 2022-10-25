StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.77. Avinger has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $19.26.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

About Avinger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Articles

