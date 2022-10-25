Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CFG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 194,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,074. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

