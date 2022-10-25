Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Block by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 75.2% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Block by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.46.

SQ traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 324,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,161,021. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 2.43. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $270.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.31.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Block’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $2,106,821.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $29,309,131.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $2,106,821.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,309,131.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,098 shares of company stock worth $26,446,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

