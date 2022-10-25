Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $84.25. 30,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,309. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.