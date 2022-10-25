Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,297 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $19,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. 22,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,908. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.