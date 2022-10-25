Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. 1,274,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,109,574. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

