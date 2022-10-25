Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,262,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847,444 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,047,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. 37,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,580. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.