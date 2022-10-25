Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

Insider Activity

Nucor Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,720. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.71.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

