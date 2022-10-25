Strike Hits Market Cap of $51.14 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $14.99 or 0.00077668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $51.14 million and $4.00 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,411,936 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

