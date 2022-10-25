Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lowered by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.94.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $220.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.70. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

