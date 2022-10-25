Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s previous close.

INN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial lowered Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $877.65 million, a P/E ratio of -27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

