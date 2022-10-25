Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading Up 10.8%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) shares rose 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 21,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 192,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

SGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.05 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.65 million and a PE ratio of 3.70.

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$40.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

