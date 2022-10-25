sUSD (SUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.82 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005020 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $67.13 million and $3.82 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,962.60 or 0.29627829 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011572 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 66,694,108 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

