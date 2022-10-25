SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $265.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $400.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $419.79.

SIVB stock opened at $232.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $228.52 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.28 and a 200-day moving average of $420.68.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

