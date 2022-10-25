Synapse (SYN) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

Synapse (SYN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Synapse has a market capitalization of $194.44 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00005525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Synapse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,702.27 or 0.29280505 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.