Synthetix (SNX) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $694.20 million and approximately $46.47 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00011427 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003052 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,966.98 or 0.29756419 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011622 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 303,524,288 coins and its circulating supply is 302,800,380 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.
Synthetix Coin Trading
