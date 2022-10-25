T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.99.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 502.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 670.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TROW. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.