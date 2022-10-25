Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Cut by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 445,257 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,380,000 after acquiring an additional 412,456 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,714,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $163.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

