Tangible (TNGBL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $67.92 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 39.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00010819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $67.92 million and $75.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,493.49 or 0.28473666 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011121 BTC.

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.10116584 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $123.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

