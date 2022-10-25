TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$65.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB cut their target price on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.66.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.28 on Tuesday, hitting C$57.93. 713,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,396. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$54.60 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. Also, Director Richard Prior purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$798,400. Insiders have bought a total of 5,880 shares of company stock worth $363,444 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

