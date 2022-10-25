Tellor (TRB) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.45 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $32.45 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $14.17 or 0.00073427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,509.15 or 0.28516974 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011138 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,724 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
