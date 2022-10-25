Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,420 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TPX opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

