Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.48 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.33 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. BTIG Research cut shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.80.
NASDAQ TENB traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,779. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $118,750.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
