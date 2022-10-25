Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $678.60 million-$680.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.22 million. Tenable also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.06-$0.07 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.23. 1,030,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,778. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.32. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $581,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,346,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 215,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 367,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after acquiring an additional 183,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.