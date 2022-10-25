Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $64.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Insider Activity

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.93%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.