Tenset (10SET) Price Reaches $1.06 on Top Exchanges

Tenset (10SET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Tenset token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00005227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $37,930.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tenset

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,078,736 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

