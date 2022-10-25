Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.62-$0.86 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.62-0.86 EPS.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TER traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,337. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.84.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after buying an additional 307,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradyne by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 193,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 145,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

